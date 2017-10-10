I get the impression that we are looking at our up and coming halves, Ackroyd and Schofield as back up halves.



Which,when you look at Johnstone, Jowitt, Batchelor and Crowther, is quite exciting. I do feel though, too, that resting hopes on young players, which have yet to play a first class game for the club, is a huge risk.



I dont buy into the fact that if a player is involved in the qualifiers, or MPG, arent good enough. People forget that we were there ourselves only 2 years ago, and some of our best players of 2017 were in and around that squad in 2015. Luke Gale was also playing for a struggling side up untl only a couple of years ago.



I also believe that some players do improve when they are around a better side and players.



I wouldnt say no, but if I was to take any of the Leigh halves, would probably take Mortimer.



That said, I re read the match report the other day when we beat Leigh at home, and the Leigh coach said at the end of the report was that for him the game changer was when they lost Drinkwater during the second half.



If the price was right, and the right length of contract, then why not.



To me, ideally even the back up half back needs to be super league game ready by round one. Hes looked ok this year, and did so in his year atondon in 2013 or 2014