I get the impression that we are looking at our up and coming halves, Ackroyd and Schofield as back up halves.



Which,when you look at Johnstone, Jowitt, Batchelor and Crowther, is quite exciting. I do feel though, too, that resting hopes on young players, which have yet to play a first class game for the club, is a huge risk.



I dont buy into tge fact that if a player is involved in the qualifiers, or MPG, arent good enough. People forget that we were there only 2 years ago, and some of our best players of 2017 were in an around that squad in 2015.



I also believe that some players do improve when they are around a better side.



I wouldnt say no, but if I was to take any of the Leigh halves, would probably take Mortimer.



That said, I re read the match report the other day when we beat Leigh at home, and the Leigh coach said at the end of the report was that for him the game changer was when they lost Drinkwater.