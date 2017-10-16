WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gaz Hock

Re: Gaz Hock
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:12 am
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 178
Location: The rough side of Lowton
I was one of his biggest critics, thought what the heck have we signed him for. He proved me wrong, he did a sterling job for us, good luck for the future Gaz
'aequo pede propera'
Re: Gaz Hock
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:17 am
ItchyandScratchy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 211
Good luck for the future Gaz.
Re: Gaz Hock
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:06 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1167
We missed both him and another controversial forward in the eights. Hope Hock gets one last hurrah and that the unnamed other doesn't blow his next chance. We move on.
Re: Gaz Hock
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:04 am
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 232
Widnes bound apparently
