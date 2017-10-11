WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gaz Hock

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:56 am
EVO105




Hock IMO will not be missed in the championship, but again their are others i would be happier to be leaving
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:02 pm
ant7t2





It's a shame if Hock has left us.

Still good enough for SL albeit in shorter bursts these days.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:08 pm
Vancouver Leyther






ant7t2 wrote:
It's a shame if Hock has left us.

Still good enough for SL albeit in shorter bursts these days.


It’s official he left. Just got the email from the website.
Looking to finish his days in SL.
Best of luck to him.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:13 pm
Alan





Vancouver Leyther wrote:
It’s official he left. Just got the email from the website.
Looking to finish his days in SL.
Best of luck to him.


Likewise. A controversial character, who seems to have mellowed in his time at Leigh. He has been good for us, and nobody can/should deny him one last fling at Super league. Thanks Gaz!
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:14 pm
Montyburns




Back to Wigan?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:16 pm
atomic





EVO105 wrote:
Hock IMO will not be missed in the championship, but again their are others i would be happier to be leaving


Not many left.Your choice would be?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:47 pm
mish






Gaz is going back home isn't he?
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:56 pm
MR FRISK




Retired hes sweeping the streets of Leigh for a living :READING:
