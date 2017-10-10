Done well since he arrived back at the club,Reliable and always gives 100%.

With Dean Hadley back and likely to take up a similar role i wonder if the club will make him available for a move.

We do need a strong running second row and given that its possible we may lose both Minichello and Manu at the end of next season it would be better in my opinion to have at least one new second row in place for next season rather than go into 2019 with a totally new back row.

Had high hopes for Turgut but have seen little this season from him to get excited about.