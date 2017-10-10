WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny Washbrook

Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:34 pm
bonaire


Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1773
Done well since he arrived back at the club,Reliable and always gives 100%.
With Dean Hadley back and likely to take up a similar role i wonder if the club will make him available for a move.
We do need a strong running second row and given that its possible we may lose both Minichello and Manu at the end of next season it would be better in my opinion to have at least one new second row in place for next season rather than go into 2019 with a totally new back row.
Had high hopes for Turgut but have seen little this season from him to get excited about.
Re: Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:37 pm
Dave K.


Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18206
Location: Back in Hull.
I'd keep him, will be cheap, pretty fit and offers utility.

Probably wouldn't be in my 17, as Id like to see Abdul rather than Hadley take his role.

Turget is still young and plenty of time to develop, too early to write him off.
Re: Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:46 pm
the cal train



Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2533
Location: West Hull
Think with losing Thompson, Washbrooks place is safe.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:51 pm
Mrs Barista



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25185
Location: West Yorkshire
Hadley can cover hooker as well. I'd expect Washbrook to drop out of the 1st choice 17 next year but still provides solid, low cost experience and squad depth IMO.
Re: Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:24 pm
Jake the Peg



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26469
Wouldn't be surprised if manu left us for the warriors if motu takes over recruitment there
Re: Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:28 pm
Mrs Barista



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25185
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
Wouldn't be surprised if manu left us for the warriors if motu takes over recruitment there

Well he'll be 32 at the end of his contract, so possibly. Equally there's a chance we may benefit from Motu's contacts from an incoming players perspective. From what I understand he'll still have a peripheral role in our recruitment,
Re: Danny Washbrook
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:36 pm
Jake the Peg



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26469
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well he'll be 32 at the end of his contract, so possibly. Equally there's a chance we may benefit from Motu's contacts from an incoming players perspective. From what I understand he'll still have a peripheral role in our recruitment,


To be hoped so. In 2016 our back row was pritchard, ellis, minichello and manu. By 2019 it could be washbrook, turgut hadley and abdul

