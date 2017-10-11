A little birdie told me we wanted Glenn Morrison when Andrew got the job, however he turned it down. If true, could he still be on the radar?
Tim Rumford has a job working with Cas in development / community. Given the age of his family I'm not sure he'd want to jack that in and move south. I doubt he's on Broncos radar anyway. His next job is more likely to be with a better League one / struggling Championship outfit tbh.
Didn't know Tim was fulltime staff at Cas or his family situation . was going on what I had been told by players and others that he was a very promising coach. There are a couple in league1 similar with good backgrounds and done it tough with development teams along with ford who did wonders with York this year. it would be good to see someone of that "ilk" get a shot . Although I do feel that broncos may opt for a bigger name I just hope they get it right for the game in the south.
I think Danny Orr signed a new deal with us last year. I'd imagine he will be the next Cas coach after Powell. In saying that it could be a good learning curve away for him if he did take a job elsewhere.
