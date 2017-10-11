WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New coach suggestions

Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:00 pm
itsmeagain
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 264
The Towel are you serious.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:21 pm
tttiger
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 19, 2010 9:48 pm
Posts: 177
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
A little birdie told me we wanted Glenn Morrison when Andrew got the job, however he turned it down. If true, could he still be on the radar?

Tim Rumford has a job working with Cas in development / community. Given the age of his family I'm not sure he'd want to jack that in and move south. I doubt he's on Broncos radar anyway. His next job is more likely to be with a better League one / struggling Championship outfit tbh.


Didn't know Tim was fulltime staff at Cas or his family situation . was going on what I had been told by players and others that he was a very promising coach. There are a couple in league1 similar with good backgrounds and done it tough with development teams along with ford who did wonders with York this year. it would be good to see someone of that "ilk" get a shot . Although I do feel that broncos may opt for a bigger name I just hope they get it right for the game in the south.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:30 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 137
itsmeagain wrote:
The Towel are you serious.

This is David Hughes making a decision isn't it? Rule nothing out...... 8)
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:24 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1236
I do not think even David Hughes is daft enough to appoint Rob Powell to the Head Coaches job.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:29 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 137
Bostwick wrote:
I do not think even David Hughes is daft enough to appoint Rob Powell to the Head Coaches job.

All it would take would be the RFL to advise him not to....... :lol:
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:02 am
itsmeagain
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 264
Surely he wouldn't be daft enough to accept if he was offered it
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:26 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 137
itsmeagain wrote:
Surely he wouldn't be daft enough to accept if he was offered it

Image
