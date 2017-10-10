WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New coach suggestions

New coach suggestions
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:12 pm
The Daddy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 11:22 am
Posts: 816
Any thoughts on who we would like to be the new coach?
hello
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:57 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 128
The Daddy wrote:
Any thoughts on who we would like to be the new coach?

Langley and Ward to co-manage the 1st team ext year....continuity is what we need.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:02 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1233
My thoughts entirely CMG. Give them a chance. I think that they will do a good job. They know the club, the players and the owner.
Come on David, you know it makes sense.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:39 am
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2140
Location: North London
http://www.totalrl.com/five-potential-c ... oncos-job/

5 possible candidates here.

Danny Orr is an interesting one.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:29 pm
tttiger
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 19, 2010 9:48 pm
Posts: 175
it may take a very good offer to get danny orr away from cas after the season they have had but he's certainly an option. As for league 1 coaches its interesting that both rumford from oxford blues and greenwood of Gloucester have both not been mentioned as coaches for the "merger" of those clubs. both done really well with little backing, Oxford in particular have enjoyed a good relationship with broncos sending players there. Ford at York is maybe the top league 1 candidate. I think Broncos may not want to take a punt on a league 1 coach and might want a higher profile appointment ? I only hope the new coach has a whole club approach and values youth development of players in the area
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:54 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1069
Location: Aldershot, Hants
A little birdie told me we wanted Glenn Morrison when Andrew got the job, however he turned it down. If true, could he still be on the radar?

Tim Rumford has a job working with Cas in development / community. Given the age of his family I'm not sure he'd want to jack that in and move south. I doubt he's on Broncos radar anyway. His next job is more likely to be with a better League one / struggling Championship outfit tbh.
Re: New coach suggestions
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:07 pm
BRIXTON

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2008 8:49 pm
Posts: 98
Location: In the ghetto
Glenn morrison hates London, when it looked like Wakefield wernt gonna get a licence a few years back he was stamping his feet and saying why ain't London being kicked out , they got lucky a few days later when the Welsh pulled out , so anyone but him.

