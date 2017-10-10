Glenn morrison hates London, when it looked like Wakefield wernt gonna get a licence a few years back he was stamping his feet and saying why ain't London being kicked out , they got lucky a few days later when the Welsh pulled out , so anyone but him.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BRIXTON, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, mickeyboy, The Chronicler of Chiswic, the rugbyman, Towns88 and 100 guests
Quick Reply
Return to London Broncos
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,434
|2,431
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|