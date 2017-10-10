it may take a very good offer to get danny orr away from cas after the season they have had but he's certainly an option. As for league 1 coaches its interesting that both rumford from oxford blues and greenwood of Gloucester have both not been mentioned as coaches for the "merger" of those clubs. both done really well with little backing, Oxford in particular have enjoyed a good relationship with broncos sending players there. Ford at York is maybe the top league 1 candidate. I think Broncos may not want to take a punt on a league 1 coach and might want a higher profile appointment ? I only hope the new coach has a whole club approach and values youth development of players in the area