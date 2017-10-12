WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing

Re: New Signing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:59 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1817
Location: In't Tap Room
Jboyleigh wrote:
Harold is their any talk about whether Higham will do another year?


I think he will do one more year but Hood and Lee will most likely share the primary hooking roles.
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:08 pm
Montyburns Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 263
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I think he will do one more year but Hood and Lee will most likely share the primary hooking roles.


So I was right about Lee so does this mean Jack Owens and larne Patrick will be in the squad to for next season
