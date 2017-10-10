Pete is named for Samoa at fullback in their first warm up game for the World Cup against NSW country.

I can't see another fullback in the squad, so he might keep that spot in the cup proper.

He also plays wing, centre and a bit of 5/8 at a pinch.



Two of his 3 brothers will probably be let go by the Knights after 2018, and both would go really well in your team.

Chanel is a big, powerful winger who has missed a lot of games with injury over the last 2 years, but has played half his games in firstgrade and scored a lot of tries.

Third brother Pat was a centre who played a lot of firstgrade in 2016. He grew a bit too big and slow for the backs and spent all of 2017 playing second row in reserve grade. His stats in the forwards have improved all season and he was named on the extended bench for firstgrade a few times at the end of the season, but didn't get a game.

Youngest brother Sione is current Knights firstgrade captain, and although he is only signed till the end of 2018, he is negotiating a new contract.



Pete is a champion young bloke. He spent his early years in the Canterbury junior system and when his parents split up his mother moved to Newcastle with her 7 children. Pete signed up for under 16s with Newcastle and brought a whole new level of professionalism to the Knights juniors. I've never seen a young bloke who worked harder to get ahead, and he captained Knights under 16s and 18s and made the Australian schoolboys side. After the brothers all made firstgrade, they revealed their manager had to buy them boots and their mother worked 2 jobs and sometimes went hungry so they could eat.

Pete is a bit small and is maybe not as athletic as your typical NRL player, but he has made up for that with hard work and great attitude.

All the Mataútia boys train the house down and do all the extras they can. You'll never have an issue with Pete.