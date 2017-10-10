WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing

Re: New Signing
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:08 pm
mish
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3414
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Brilliant, what a class signing. :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: New Signing
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Alan Silver
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9958
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Looks it on this footage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bjqt3xm3Ri4
Re: New Signing
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:37 pm
JENKY
Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4947
Location: At the seaside
Fantastic news.
Quality signing.
Re: New Signing
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:54 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2778
Location: Vancouver, Canada
I watch quite a bit of NRL. This guy is a solid performer. He will score lots and ignite the crowd with his passing and tackling. Put a fast winger on his outside and he will create lots of tries (and score plenty himself).
Re: New Signing
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:43 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4158
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Wow, did not expect that. I thought we would see a down grade in the quality of the squad but this proves that Derek is going for it again. Also looks like KC is earning his money by using his contacts to get us some real quality.


Looks like the job he was tasked with is unfolding. Good start.
Re: New Signing
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:37 am
roopy
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1755
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Pete is named for Samoa at fullback in their first warm up game for the World Cup against NSW country.
I can't see another fullback in the squad, so he might keep that spot in the cup proper.
He also plays wing, centre and a bit of 5/8 at a pinch.

Two of his 3 brothers will probably be let go by the Knights after 2018, and both would go really well in your team.
Chanel is a big, powerful winger who has missed a lot of games with injury over the last 2 years, but has played half his games in firstgrade and scored a lot of tries.
Third brother Pat was a centre who played a lot of firstgrade in 2016. He grew a bit too big and slow for the backs and spent all of 2017 playing second row in reserve grade. His stats in the forwards have improved all season and he was named on the extended bench for firstgrade a few times at the end of the season, but didn't get a game.
Youngest brother Sione is current Knights firstgrade captain, and although he is only signed till the end of 2018, he is negotiating a new contract.

Pete is a champion young bloke. He spent his early years in the Canterbury junior system and when his parents split up his mother moved to Newcastle with her 7 children. Pete signed up for under 16s with Newcastle and brought a whole new level of professionalism to the Knights juniors. I've never seen a young bloke who worked harder to get ahead, and he captained Knights under 16s and 18s and made the Australian schoolboys side. After the brothers all made firstgrade, they revealed their manager had to buy them boots and their mother worked 2 jobs and sometimes went hungry so they could eat.
Pete is a bit small and is maybe not as athletic as your typical NRL player, but he has made up for that with hard work and great attitude.
All the Mataútia boys train the house down and do all the extras they can. You'll never have an issue with Pete.
