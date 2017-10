Redscat wrote: Not happy about being rated on a par with Huddersfield. It's a very big gap in the odds from Warrington at 9/1 and us at 40/1. Betfred obviously rate us very much as "also rans". I think fairer odds for us would be 25/1 . After all until the last week of the Super 8s we were still in with a top four chance.

That's about the only complaint if there is one I'd make as well. With Warrington at 9/1, I'd have us at 20/1 the Hudds 25/1.Apart from the odd signing, especially around the Curremt Top 8, it will all come down to the same players again and as far as Trinity goes, we have a really settled squad who competed excellently last year & we're just adding the odd bit of quality that will hopefully take us to that Top 4 next year. Warrington need a new Coach & a number of new players to find. Obviously they've had a fair few years been up newer the top, but imo it's goin to be a big ask for them to get back up there imo and they're odds are only a litte less than Leeds. Even with McGuire and Burrows going they seem a good bet.For the first time ever, at 25/1 I'm going to have a cheeky bet on us I think.