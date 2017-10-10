WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Odds for 2018

Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:43 pm
These are the Bet Fred odds for next year. I think I can be tempted at 40/1 especially if each way is an option to the first 3.

Castleford 7/2

St Helens 4/1

Wigan 9/2

Hull FC 9/2

Leeds 6/1

Warrington 9/1

Huddersfield 40/1

Wakefield 40/1

Catalans 50/1

Salford 66/1

Hull KR 100/1

Widnes 250/1
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:16 pm
Looks like the bookies are taking us a bit more seriously next year, only a bit mind!
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:32 pm
Wildthing wrote:
Looks like the bookies are taking us a bit more seriously next year, only a bit mind!


I'm not Stan James but, I'd gamble that they are the shortest pre season odds for Trinity EVER.
Salford are a short price (relatively speaking), considering Dr K has gone and they are likely to be short of brass.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:16 pm
I think that's the first time I've seen the bookies give us a chance!
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:32 pm
Somehow I can't see Cas replicating this season again next year. I'd put them more 6/1 with Leeds.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:21 pm
I'm ok with those odds.

We are building something. You don't give people confidence in one season. We have to be top 8 and competing next year and the year after to change perception.
Cas have been improving over a couple of years already.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:58 pm
Think it will be the most competitive SL season ever, got to think that Warrington will spend big time to ensure they improve, Hull KR have more experience of SL than Leigh so should be strong, Catalans and Salford will be interesting, Wigan will be gutted missing out on top 4 and will invest in players. We will be wiser and more experienced and should go well again. Widnes are due better luck on the injury front . It really should be another great season.

