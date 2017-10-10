Think it will be the most competitive SL season ever, got to think that Warrington will spend big time to ensure they improve, Hull KR have more experience of SL than Leigh so should be strong, Catalans and Salford will be interesting, Wigan will be gutted missing out on top 4 and will invest in players. We will be wiser and more experienced and should go well again. Widnes are due better luck on the injury front . It really should be another great season.