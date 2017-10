These are the Bet Fred odds for next year. I think I can be tempted at 40/1 especially if each way is an option to the first 3.



Castleford 7/2



St Helens 4/1



Wigan 9/2



Hull FC 9/2



Leeds 6/1



Warrington 9/1



Huddersfield 40/1



Wakefield 40/1



Catalans 50/1



Salford 66/1



Hull KR 100/1



Widnes 250/1