Films dead mans shoes, martyrs (French version) American history x
Footballers Ian rush razor ruddock and Robbie fowler
Movie Stars Christian bale denzel Washington Michelle phieffer ( batman 2)
Groups/pop stars prince Bowie the fratellies
Celebrity chefs none
Children's TV shows fun house wackaday and going live
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:58 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Derailtastic
Oh no, what have I created?
Go on, then
Films...The Long Good Friday, Excalibur, Blazing Saddles
Footballers.....Lake, Kinkladze, Goater.
Messi, Yaya, Silva(D)
Music. Genesis
Chefs Nigella, Sophie Dahl both for their cooking ability, obviously
Kids TV, Pipkins, Tiswas, Wacky Races, Stop The Pigeon
blazing saddles..what a film..the do gooder brigade would go off there heads if this was put on telly..gunna dig this out of my collection and give it a viewing...gene wilder what a guy
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Couldn't be ar5ed about clicking on it, as the outcome will be top heavy with recent players (not a whinge, just an observation) .
I remember reading something about these polls. The voting demographic always seems to be hugely weighted to the under 25's, hence relatively new things always seem to win/complete the majority of the top 10
It's also because the recent era has been the most successful since the Bevan days, so you would expect a higher proportion of recent players. One of the main criticisms of TS was that he didn't win more trophies with the squad he had available - which isn't a charge that gets put against Brian Johnson or Tony Barrow.
If this thread had been created in 2007, I wonder which recent players would be getting nominations for legend status and having the older guard up in arms. Danny Nutley, Nick Fozzard, Sid Domic and Toa Kohe-Love might have been good shouts.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:19 pm
Shawshank redemption, point break,
Gladiator.
Fowler Gerrard Carra
Densel Washington, Morgan freeman Patrick Swayze
Gordon Ramsey rick stein m roux
Chuckle brothers ,
Got add comedians jasper carrot
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:38 pm
Films Star Wars: (A New Hope), Grease, Convoy, Close Encounters, Her Majesty's Secret Service.
Footballers: Sammy McCilroy, Gerry Armstrong, Pat Jennings.
Movie Stars: George Formby, Laurel and Hardy, Will Hay.
Music: George Formby, Barry Manilow, Wham!...Tbh as you can see most everything, except that ragga rnb shat.
TV Chefs, Gary Rhodes, Graham Kerr (The Galloping Gourmet), Brian Turner.
Kids TV: Joe 90, Clopper Castle, Magic Roundabout.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:57 pm
Sheriff's comin'
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:52 am
Films Some Like it Hot, Jason and the Argonauts, Napoleon Dynamite (obviously) Kes
Footballers Best Law Charlton Cantona
Movie Stars Marilyn Munroe, Robert de Nero, Oliver Reed
Music Led Zepplin, Genesis, Pink Floyd
TV Chefs Keith Floyd
Kids TV Fireball XL5, Thunderbirds, Banana Splits
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:58 am
I forgot about Planes, Trains & Automobiles!!
|