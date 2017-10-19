WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Wire Legends

Post a reply
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:42 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 704
Films dead mans shoes, martyrs (French version) American history x
Footballers Ian rush razor ruddock and Robbie fowler
Movie Stars Christian bale denzel Washington Michelle phieffer ( batman 2)
Groups/pop stars prince Bowie the fratellies
Celebrity chefs none
Children's TV shows fun house wackaday and going live
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:58 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6699
Location: Home sweet home
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Derailtastic

Oh no, what have I created?

Go on, then
Films...The Long Good Friday, Excalibur, Blazing Saddles
Footballers.....Lake, Kinkladze, Goater. :lol:
Messi, Yaya, Silva(D)
Music. Genesis
Chefs Nigella, Sophie Dahl both for their cooking ability, obviously
Kids TV, Pipkins, Tiswas, Wacky Races, Stop The Pigeon


blazing saddles..what a film..the do gooder brigade would go off there heads if this was put on telly..gunna dig this out of my collection and give it a viewing...gene wilder what a guy
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:04 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14125
Location: NFL playoffs
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Couldn't be ar5ed about clicking on it, as the outcome will be top heavy with recent players (not a whinge, just an observation) .

I remember reading something about these polls. The voting demographic always seems to be hugely weighted to the under 25's, hence relatively new things always seem to win/complete the majority of the top 10


It's also because the recent era has been the most successful since the Bevan days, so you would expect a higher proportion of recent players. One of the main criticisms of TS was that he didn't win more trophies with the squad he had available - which isn't a charge that gets put against Brian Johnson or Tony Barrow.

If this thread had been created in 2007, I wonder which recent players would be getting nominations for legend status and having the older guard up in arms. Danny Nutley, Nick Fozzard, Sid Domic and Toa Kohe-Love might have been good shouts.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:19 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 432
Shawshank redemption, point break,
Gladiator.

Fowler Gerrard Carra

Densel Washington, Morgan freeman Patrick Swayze

Gordon Ramsey rick stein m roux

Chuckle brothers ,

Got add comedians jasper carrot
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:38 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8681
Films Star Wars: (A New Hope), Grease, Convoy, Close Encounters, Her Majesty's Secret Service.
Footballers: Sammy McCilroy, Gerry Armstrong, Pat Jennings.
Movie Stars: George Formby, Laurel and Hardy, Will Hay.
Music: George Formby, Barry Manilow, Wham!...Tbh as you can see most everything, except that ragga rnb shat.
TV Chefs, Gary Rhodes, Graham Kerr (The Galloping Gourmet), Brian Turner.
Kids TV: Joe 90, Clopper Castle, Magic Roundabout.
Last edited by rubber duckie on Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:03 pm, edited 1 time in total.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:57 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5649
Location: South Stand.....bored
sir adrian morley wrote:
blazing saddles..what a film..the do gooder brigade would go off there heads if this was put on telly..gunna dig this out of my collection and give it a viewing...gene wilder what a guy

Sheriff's comin'
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:52 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3222
Location: Stuck in 1982
Films Some Like it Hot, Jason and the Argonauts, Napoleon Dynamite (obviously) Kes
Footballers Best Law Charlton Cantona
Movie Stars Marilyn Munroe, Robert de Nero, Oliver Reed
Music Led Zepplin, Genesis, Pink Floyd
TV Chefs Keith Floyd
Kids TV Fireball XL5, Thunderbirds, Banana Splits
Re: Wire Legends
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:58 am
TimperleySaint User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3137
I forgot about Planes, Trains & Automobiles!!
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, Johnkendal, lister, Paul2812, Snaggletooth, wire-wire and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,1681,53076,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM