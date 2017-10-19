lefty goldblatt wrote: Couldn't be ar5ed about clicking on it, as the outcome will be top heavy with recent players (not a whinge, just an observation) .



I remember reading something about these polls. The voting demographic always seems to be hugely weighted to the under 25's, hence relatively new things always seem to win/complete the majority of the top 10



It's also because the recent era has been the most successful since the Bevan days, so you would expect a higher proportion of recent players. One of the main criticisms of TS was that he didn't win more trophies with the squad he had available - which isn't a charge that gets put against Brian Johnson or Tony Barrow.If this thread had been created in 2007, I wonder which recent players would be getting nominations for legend status and having the older guard up in arms. Danny Nutley, Nick Fozzard, Sid Domic and Toa Kohe-Love might have been good shouts.