oohhh, this is fun



Films - Yellowbeard, Apocalypse now, Predator

Footballers - Maradona, Duncan Ferguson, Redondo

Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken..... i think thats it

Groups/pop stars - At The Drive In, Brand New, Megadeth

Celebrity chefs - you what?

Children's TV shows - I hate them all equally, but there is a special place in Hell for Mr Tumble and Paw Patrol