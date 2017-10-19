WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:20 am
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1459
Oooooooh now we're talking. Let me see, top 3.

Films - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Liar, My Fair Lady
Footballers - Bryan Robson, Paolo Rossi, Ryan Giggs
Movie Stars - Audrey Hepburn, Tom Courtenay, Russel Crowe
Groups/pop stars - The Smiths, The Clash, The Detroit Cobras
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, The Tweenies
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:16 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 808
Films - Life of Brian, Jaws, Gladiator
Footballers - Bob Latchford, Maradonna, Francesco Totti
Movie Stars - Roy Scheider, Rodert de Niro, Scarlett Johansson
Groups/pop stars - Motorhead, Venom, Twisted Sister
Celebrity chefs - Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall , Nigella Lawson, Rick Stein
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, Wacky Races
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:37 am
TimperleySaint User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3135
Films - Goodfellas, Star Wars, Raging Bull
Footballers - Paolo Maldini, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit
Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bradley Cooper
Groups/pop stars - The Small Faces, The Who, The Smiths
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsey, Simon Rimmer
Children's TV shows - MASK, Thundercats, He-Man
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:12 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8829
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
oohhh, this is fun

Films - Yellowbeard, Apocalypse now, Predator
Footballers - Maradona, Duncan Ferguson, Redondo
Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken..... i think thats it
Groups/pop stars - At The Drive In, Brand New, Megadeth
Celebrity chefs - you what?
Children's TV shows - I hate them all equally, but there is a special place in Hell for Mr Tumble and Paw Patrol
Massive pessimist
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:19 am
theadore User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2008 12:33 pm
Posts: 102
Films... 12 angry men, Chinatown, Jurassic park
Footballers... Zidane, Ronaldo (original/fat), Tugay
Movie Stars... Audrey Hepburn, Jack Nicholson, Susan sarandon
Groups/pop stars... Godspeed You! Black emperor, Leonard Cohen, rage against the machine
Celebrity chefs... Nigel Slater, Rachael khoo, huge furry whatshisname
Children's TV shows... Mask, knightmare, pirates of dark water

Do enjoy a list.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:42 pm
10_15_Merchant Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 04, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 19
"Legends"
1. Johnson
2. B Bevan
3. Challinor
4. Cullen
5. J Bevan
6. Helme
7. Gordon
8. Boyd
9. M Monaghan
10. Chisnall
11. Roberts
12. Eccles
13. M Gregory

Other stuff:
Films; Return of the King, Apocalypse Now, Twelve Monkeys
Footballers; Hoddle, Best, Ardiles
Movie Stars; Ollie Reed, Allen, Wayne
Pop Groups/Stars; Guthrie, Dylan, Hackett
Chefs; Delia (where R U) Smith, Jamie (pucka) Oliver, Keith Floyd
Kids TV; Mary, Mungo and Midge, Trumpton, Bod
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:53 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6697
Location: Home sweet home
films steptoe and son ride again rocky horror picture show duel
footballers zola terry mcdermot gascoigne
movie stars susan sarandon gene wilder sid james
groups the smiths scho and the bunnymen squeeze
celeb chefs none zzzzzzzzzzzzz
kids tv shows chuckle brothers wacky races tom and jerry
