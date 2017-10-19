|
|
Oooooooh now we're talking. Let me see, top 3.
Films - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Liar, My Fair Lady
Footballers - Bryan Robson, Paolo Rossi, Ryan Giggs
Movie Stars - Audrey Hepburn, Tom Courtenay, Russel Crowe
Groups/pop stars - The Smiths, The Clash, The Detroit Cobras
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, The Tweenies
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:16 am
|
|
Films - Life of Brian, Jaws, Gladiator
Footballers - Bob Latchford, Maradonna, Francesco Totti
Movie Stars - Roy Scheider, Rodert de Niro, Scarlett Johansson
Groups/pop stars - Motorhead, Venom, Twisted Sister
Celebrity chefs - Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall , Nigella Lawson, Rick Stein
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, Wacky Races
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:37 am
|
|
Films - Goodfellas, Star Wars, Raging Bull
Footballers - Paolo Maldini, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit
Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bradley Cooper
Groups/pop stars - The Small Faces, The Who, The Smiths
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsey, Simon Rimmer
Children's TV shows - MASK, Thundercats, He-Man
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:12 am
|
|
oohhh, this is fun
Films - Yellowbeard, Apocalypse now, Predator
Footballers - Maradona, Duncan Ferguson, Redondo
Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken..... i think thats it
Groups/pop stars - At The Drive In, Brand New, Megadeth
Celebrity chefs - you what?
Children's TV shows - I hate them all equally, but there is a special place in Hell for Mr Tumble and Paw Patrol
Massive pessimist
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:19 am
|
|
Films... 12 angry men, Chinatown, Jurassic park
Footballers... Zidane, Ronaldo (original/fat), Tugay
Movie Stars... Audrey Hepburn, Jack Nicholson, Susan sarandon
Groups/pop stars... Godspeed You! Black emperor, Leonard Cohen, rage against the machine
Celebrity chefs... Nigel Slater, Rachael khoo, huge furry whatshisname
Children's TV shows... Mask, knightmare, pirates of dark water
Do enjoy a list.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:42 pm
|
|
"Legends"
1. Johnson
2. B Bevan
3. Challinor
4. Cullen
5. J Bevan
6. Helme
7. Gordon
8. Boyd
9. M Monaghan
10. Chisnall
11. Roberts
12. Eccles
13. M Gregory
Other stuff:
Films; Return of the King, Apocalypse Now, Twelve Monkeys
Footballers; Hoddle, Best, Ardiles
Movie Stars; Ollie Reed, Allen, Wayne
Pop Groups/Stars; Guthrie, Dylan, Hackett
Chefs; Delia (where R U) Smith, Jamie (pucka) Oliver, Keith Floyd
Kids TV; Mary, Mungo and Midge, Trumpton, Bod
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:53 pm
|
|
films steptoe and son ride again rocky horror picture show duel
footballers zola terry mcdermot gascoigne
movie stars susan sarandon gene wilder sid james
groups the smiths scho and the bunnymen squeeze
celeb chefs none zzzzzzzzzzzzz
kids tv shows chuckle brothers wacky races tom and jerry
|