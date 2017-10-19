|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1459
|
Oooooooh now we're talking. Let me see, top 3.
Films - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Liar, My Fair Lady
Footballers - Bryan Robson, Paolo Rossi, Ryan Giggs
Movie Stars - Audrey Hepburn, Tom Courtenay, Russel Crowe
Groups/pop stars - The Smiths, The Clash, The Detroit Cobras
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, The Tweenies
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 808
|
Films - Life of Brian, Jaws, Gladiator
Footballers - Bob Latchford, Maradonna, Francesco Totti
Movie Stars - Roy Scheider, Rodert de Niro, Scarlett Johansson
Groups/pop stars - Motorhead, Venom, Twisted Sister
Celebrity chefs - Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall , Nigella Lawson, Rick Stein
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, Wacky Races
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3134
|
Films - Goodfellas, Star Wars, Raging Bull
Footballers - Paolo Maldini, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit
Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bradley Cooper
Groups/pop stars - The Small Faces, The Who, The Smiths
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsey, Simon Rimmer
Children's TV shows - MASK, Thundercats, He-Man
|
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:12 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8828
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
oohhh, this is fun
Films - Yellowbeard, Apocalypse now, Predator
Footballers - Maradona, Duncan Ferguson, Redondo
Movie Stars - Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken..... i think thats it
Groups/pop stars - At The Drive In, Brand New, Megadeth
Celebrity chefs - you what?
Children's TV shows - I hate them all equally, but there is a special place in Hell for Mr Tumble and Paw Patrol
|
Massive pessimist
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2008 12:33 pm
Posts: 102
|
Films... 12 angry men, Chinatown, Jurassic park
Footballers... Zidane, Ronaldo (original/fat), Tugay
Movie Stars... Audrey Hepburn, Jack Nicholson, Susan sarandon
Groups/pop stars... Godspeed You! Black emperor, Leonard Cohen, rage against the machine
Celebrity chefs... Nigel Slater, Rachael khoo, huge furry whatshisname
Children's TV shows... Mask, knightmare, pirates of dark water
Do enjoy a list.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Asgardian13, bbfc00, easyWire, eddieH, Fuzzy-Duck, jackflash, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, lister, Maco7, Man Mountain, moving on..., Oxford Exile, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Snaggletooth, theadore, TimperleySaint, Toonwire, WazzaWire, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, zzhead and 327 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,821
|2,294
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|