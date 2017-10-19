Oooooooh now we're talking. Let me see, top 3.



Films - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Liar, My Fair Lady

Footballers - Bryan Robson, Paolo Rossi, Ryan Giggs

Movie Stars - Audrey Hepburn, Tom Courtenay, Russel Crowe

Groups/pop stars - The Smiths, The Clash, The Detroit Cobras

Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson

Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, The Tweenies