Oooooooh now we're talking. Let me see, top 3.
Films - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Liar, My Fair Lady
Footballers - Bryan Robson, Paolo Rossi, Ryan Giggs
Movie Stars - Audrey Hepburn, Tom Courtenay, Russel Crowe
Groups/pop stars - The Smiths, The Clash, The Detroit Cobras
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, The Tweenies
Films - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Liar, My Fair Lady
Footballers - Bryan Robson, Paolo Rossi, Ryan Giggs
Movie Stars - Audrey Hepburn, Tom Courtenay, Russel Crowe
Groups/pop stars - The Smiths, The Clash, The Detroit Cobras
Celebrity chefs - Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson, Nigella Lawson
Children's TV shows - Tiswas (Sally James mainly), Banana Splits, The Tweenies