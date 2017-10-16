The All New Chester Wire wrote: ...and Hicks isn’t in the wingers poll - it’s Monaghan from the modern era. Can’t fault his try scoring ratio.



Four out of ten fans who have voted so far have NOT chosen Brian Bevan.



He is the ONLY player to have played for us about whom there can be no argument re legend status.

There's still people around who would have seen Bevan play, albeit for most it would have been watching the live game, no TV replays or pundits questioning his defence or ability to field a high ball or whatever the critics would say. Yes, his record is amazing, 740 tries from 620 apps, but for some he's just a legend because other people have told them he is.Probably the same people though who were not old enough to see Jack Fish score 215 tries and 262 goals in his 321 apps from 1898-1911, which makes him perhaps a legend too, just not as current as Bevan.So Bevan gets the nod over Fish, whilst for people who have only say watched the game for the last 30 or less years, is their opinion of "legends" they have actually watched and judged really any less valid, regardless of whether its Hicks, Grose, Monaghan ?They are making an informed personal choice based on what they've actually seen.It will always be the fallibility of this sort of poll, yet regardless of the names that end up in the Legends XIII if just a few more people learn, and understand, not only about the past greats, but also appreciate those players fans now see as their modern favorites, then the debate can only be a good thing from all sides.