ninearches wrote:
I think it is fair to say that opinions of players & hero worship stems from the early viewing days of young fans. I started watching in the 60s when the team weren't great by any means although they usually gave touring teams a good game. I suppose my legends would be no more than just club men... Payne,Winslade,Dickens,Brady ,Gilfedder,Gordon & others & i also thought Conroy was an amazing full back.
Despite the selectors favouring others I always felt Parry Gordon was unlucky not to be capped (although I seem to recall he got selected against PNG but it didn't count), also an absolute gent on and off the field. Perhaps it was the fact that he wasn't "chippy" enough that stood against him?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:53 pm
Brent Grose was a half decent winger. Applying legend status about sums up the modern fan.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:46 pm
ninearches wrote:
You view players differently as you get older. When you are a kid or a teenager, players seem like heroes. A 13 year old would watch Brian Johnson slicing through defenders in a state of awe which would probably stay with him for the rest of his life. When he's 39 and watching Brett Hodgson he will feel respect and might objectively think the two were the same calibre of player but he's unlikely to be awe struck with hero worship and will probably always favour Johnno in this kind of discussion especially on a forum where it's going to start people reminiscing about past players, it's going to be more fun talking about Johnson memories with other fans of the same era than talking about Hodgson with teenagers.
You see this when Man City fans are picking their all time legends team and they try desperately to find space on the bench for the likes of Paul Lake, Kinkladze and Goater.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:22 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
Fair point. Of course the advantage that older fans is that they will have seen both Johnson AND Hodgson. Even older, Hesford and Whitehead too. In any case Grose was not even the best winger post 2002. That would be Hicks.
But when you are asking people by twitter to vote, you are inadvertently applying a recency skew.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:31 pm
...and Hicks isn’t in the wingers poll - it’s Monaghan from the modern era. Can’t fault his try scoring ratio.
Four out of ten fans who have voted so far have NOT chosen Brian Bevan.
He is the ONLY player to have played for us about whom there can be no argument re legend status.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:02 pm
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
...and Hicks isn’t in the wingers poll - it’s Monaghan from the modern era. Can’t fault his try scoring ratio.
There's still people around who would have seen Bevan play, albeit for most it would have been watching the live game, no TV replays or pundits questioning his defence or ability to field a high ball or whatever the critics would say. Yes, his record is amazing, 740 tries from 620 apps, but for some he's just a legend because other people have told them he is.
Probably the same people though who were not old enough to see Jack Fish score 215 tries and 262 goals in his 321 apps from 1898-1911, which makes him perhaps a legend too, just not as current as Bevan.
So Bevan gets the nod over Fish, whilst for people who have only say watched the game for the last 30 or less years, is their opinion of "legends" they have actually watched and judged really any less valid, regardless of whether its Hicks, Grose, Monaghan ?
They are making an informed personal choice based on what they've actually seen.
It will always be the fallibility of this sort of poll, yet regardless of the names that end up in the Legends XIII if just a few more people learn, and understand, not only about the past greats, but also appreciate those players fans now see as their modern favorites, then the debate can only be a good thing from all sides.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:15 pm
To have the world record holder for tries scored, for him to have played for us for pretty much all of his career and not to classify him as a legend would be perverse, whether you’ve seen him or not.
I never saw Pele play but he’s obviously a legend.
Or Don Bradman.
The best ever have to be legends, surely...
And Bevan is best try scorer ever.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:41 pm
Should I add a debating point that players from different generations were often paying a fundamentally different form of rugby league (or football, or cricket), with different rules and different social circumstances (e.g. full time workers playing at weekends etc compared to full time professional players, and all that comes in between, and often a mix of the two).
Sure, let's not forget these long standing legends, but just to always include them without consideration of other players, and other people's points of view, is just lazy.
|