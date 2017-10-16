WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Wire Legends
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:42 pm
ninearches wrote:
I think it is fair to say that opinions of players & hero worship stems from the early viewing days of young fans. I started watching in the 60s when the team weren't great by any means although they usually gave touring teams a good game. I suppose my legends would be no more than just club men... Payne,Winslade,Dickens,Brady ,Gilfedder,Gordon & others & i also thought Conroy was an amazing full back.

Despite the selectors favouring others I always felt Parry Gordon was unlucky not to be capped (although I seem to recall he got selected against PNG but it didn't count), also an absolute gent on and off the field. Perhaps it was the fact that he wasn't "chippy" enough that stood against him?
Re: Wire Legends
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:53 pm
Brent Grose was a half decent winger. Applying legend status about sums up the modern fan.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:46 pm
ninearches wrote:
I think it is fair to say that opinions of players & hero worship stems from the early viewing days of young fans. I started watching in the 60s when the team weren't great by any means although they usually gave touring teams a good game. I suppose my legends would be no more than just club men... Payne,Winslade,Dickens,Brady ,Gilfedder,Gordon & others & i also thought Conroy was an amazing full back.


You view players differently as you get older. When you are a kid or a teenager, players seem like heroes. A 13 year old would watch Brian Johnson slicing through defenders in a state of awe which would probably stay with him for the rest of his life. When he's 39 and watching Brett Hodgson he will feel respect and might objectively think the two were the same calibre of player but he's unlikely to be awe struck with hero worship and will probably always favour Johnno in this kind of discussion especially on a forum where it's going to start people reminiscing about past players, it's going to be more fun talking about Johnson memories with other fans of the same era than talking about Hodgson with teenagers.

You see this when Man City fans are picking their all time legends team and they try desperately to find space on the bench for the likes of Paul Lake, Kinkladze and Goater.
