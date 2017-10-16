WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Re: Wire Legends
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:42 pm
ninearches wrote:
I think it is fair to say that opinions of players & hero worship stems from the early viewing days of young fans. I started watching in the 60s when the team weren't great by any means although they usually gave touring teams a good game. I suppose my legends would be no more than just club men... Payne,Winslade,Dickens,Brady ,Gilfedder,Gordon & others & i also thought Conroy was an amazing full back.

Despite the selectors favouring others I always felt Parry Gordon was unlucky not to be capped (although I seem to recall he got selected against PNG but it didn't count), also an absolute gent on and off the field. Perhaps it was the fact that he wasn't "chippy" enough that stood against him?
Re: Wire Legends
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:53 pm
Brent Grose was a half decent winger. Applying legend status about sums up the modern fan.
