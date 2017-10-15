|
Absolutely lefty, the entertainment business is so full of mediocrity that anything slightly above banal is elevated to genius level and anything that suggests a hint of talent or longevity is awarded legendary status.
I have been fortunate to see players that deserved the legend tag because they were one-offs, freaks, possessed of supernatural abilities. Players who rack up years of dedicated service deserve to be recognised but legends .... no.
Sadly many of the people I'd call legends never donned P&B - Hanley, Offiah etc.
Those that did, for however short a period, dragged lesser-skilled players to hitherto unknown performance levels either by virtue of their incredible, unique skill (Langer, Davies) or their incredible leaders of men charisma (M. Greg).
Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:54 pm
This.
Your first paragraph sums up today's modern day acceptance of something that merely passes muster, now gets that irritating label of AMAAAYYYYZING.
Typical example from recent years. Richard Whiting at Hull. Don't get me wrong, a decent player. But he was being touted as a potential MoS by the great and the good on Sky. You hype something up, and the gullible will swallow it up, like a drunk will cheap cider.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:05 pm
The topic is Wire Legends, not World Legends. No right or wrong answer, this really is about opinions, you may not agree with someone (e.g. I don't agree with the idea of Murphy as anywhere near the best Scrum half we've had [when he played for us]) but as long as the opinion is genuinely held, fair play to them.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:16 pm
Morrissey and Lefty...you two need to get a room.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:22 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Morrissey and Lefty...you two need to get a room.
Great minds think alike
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:31 am
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:05 am
Well,that number of votes is poor in terms of being representative of the fan base. Why has the vote been restricted to twitter users?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:40 am
I think it is fair to say that opinions of players & hero worship stems from the early viewing days of young fans. I started watching in the 60s when the team weren't great by any means although they usually gave touring teams a good game. I suppose my legends would be no more than just club men... Payne,Winslade,Dickens,Brady ,Gilfedder,Gordon & others & i also thought Conroy was an amazing full back.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:13 pm
silver2 wrote:
Well,that number of votes is poor in terms of being representative of the fan base. Why has the vote been restricted to twitter users?
Apparently Wires have 78,000 Twitter followers, more than 77,000 of which weren't engaged enough to get involved with the legends vote.
Which perhaps says something about social media .
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:39 pm
ninearches wrote:
I think it is fair to say that opinions of players & hero worship stems from the early viewing days of young fans. I started watching in the 60s when the team weren't great by any means although they usually gave touring teams a good game. I suppose my legends would be no more than just club men... Payne,Winslade,Dickens,Brady ,Gilfedder,Gordon & others & i also thought Conroy was an amazing full back.
I must agree with your thoughts about Tom Conroy. He was one of the best defensive full backs I have ever seen. A fearsome tackler and always sound under the high ball. Unfortunately he couldn't kick goals which seemed to be a requirement of a successful fullback in those days.
|