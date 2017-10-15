morrisseyisawire wrote: Absolutely lefty, the entertainment business is so full of mediocrity that anything slightly above banal is elevated to genius level and anything that suggests a hint of talent or longevity is awarded legendary status.



I have been fortunate to see players that deserved the legend tag because they were one-offs, freaks, possessed of supernatural abilities. Players who rack up years of dedicated service deserve to be recognised but legends .... no.



Sadly many of the people I'd call legends never donned P&B - Hanley, Offiah etc.



Those that did, for however short a period, dragged lesser-skilled players to hitherto unknown performance levels either by virtue of their incredible, unique skill (Langer, Davies) or their incredible leaders of men charisma (M. Greg).

This.Your first paragraph sums up today's modern day acceptance of something that merely passes muster, now gets that irritating label of AMAAAYYYYZING.Typical example from recent years. Richard Whiting at Hull. Don't get me wrong, a decent player. But he was being touted as a potential MoS by the great and the good on Sky. You hype something up, and the gullible will swallow it up, like a drunk will cheap cider.