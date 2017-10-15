Absolutely lefty, the entertainment business is so full of mediocrity that anything slightly above banal is elevated to genius level and anything that suggests a hint of talent or longevity is awarded legendary status.
I have been fortunate to see players that deserved the legend tag because they were one-offs, freaks, possessed of supernatural abilities. Players who rack up years of dedicated service deserve to be recognised but legends .... no.
Sadly many of the people I'd call legends never donned P&B - Hanley, Offiah etc.
Those that did, for however short a period, dragged lesser-skilled players to hitherto unknown performance levels either by virtue of their incredible, unique skill (Langer, Davies) or their incredible leaders of men charisma (M. Greg).
