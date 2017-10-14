|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
I saw him at Alex Murphys testimonial
It may have been that. Either way I wasn't buying bullseye brown and woodbines at the time...more like dad buying me woodpecker cider and smiths salt n shake.
....I just remembered it was under floodlights and Bev scored to the right of the sticks attacking the fletcher end.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:26 pm
Warrington played a Salford side, and Brian Bevan only came on to the field in the second half to replace John Bevan who then switched sides to play for Salford.
It may have been under floodlights but they were not turned on as it was a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Brian did score at the Fletcher end.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:12 pm
Big discussion on this last year on Radio Warrington - feel free to listen on https://www.spreaker.com/show/matthew-moorcrofts-show
I think we went for something like
1. Hodgson
2. John Bevan
3. Bateman
4. Davies
5. Brian Bevan
6. Briers
7. Parry Gordon
8. Boyd
9. Monaghan
10. Morley
11. Sculthorpe
12. Roberts
13. Gregory (capt)
14. Grose
15.Bob Jackson
16. Bath
17. Harris
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:28 pm
Arh well 2 out of 3 ain't bad.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:28 am
It's excellent by your standards
Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:20 am
Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:06 pm
Grose. .... Brent Grose. .....you can't be serious. Of all the backs you could choose for a bench spot like whitehead , Johno, Hicks, and Ronnie Duane, are all a class above Grose.
I'd stick matt king in before Grose and king flicked the bird to fans. ...
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:28 pm
Legends...
Bit of a creaky one, for me, as we've not had too many that's done any kind of longevity, from my time of watching, whilst holding down a great career. for me, you have to do a minimum of 5 or 6 seasons for qualification.
I'll have to take Parry Gordon and Mike Nicholas as a given, as I didn't see that much of their career.
Hesford,BevanJ, GregoryM are legends. Maybe Jacko, Kelly and Dessie , too.
The rest are "club greats", legends may be a term to high for some.
Briers. Frittered away the first 12 years of his career. What might have been
Davies and Bateman 2and 5 years, not long enough for me
Boyd and Morley. Similar, add their injury problems. Nah.
GregoryA. Only 2 years, and did the dirty on us
Johnson 3 years
Westwood, Forster and Cullen. Great clubmen, but were limited players for chunks of their careers.
I've missed off a few, too Mann, Tamati, Roberts (injury finished him), Duane (injury hampered him)
Sculthorpe was a mere babe when he left (with disciplinary problems) and Harris engineered a move for himself. Plus our financial situation didn't help at the time. Had things been different, they may have stayed. If my auntie had testicles, etc.
Sorry if I've upset some on here. Club greats is an appropriate title for many of these. Legends? Not for me.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:49 pm
Fair comment, I don't think that anyone could be upset by your opinion and FWIW Club Greats/Club Legend whats the real difference if it relates to a club? Yes I read the qualification process in your post but you could surely arrive for a short stay one or two seasons and totally transform a team's fortunes.
It's not as if the thread title or subsequent posting has any reference to that really over used term World Class
Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:33 pm
I think there is a difference between a great and a legend, Rico.
Several that I've mentioned also fit into your transformation idea. The Peter Higham buys of Boyd, Tamati, GregoryA, Blake, Johnson gave us a massive fillip, especially after the Bowden 84/5 debacle.
The signing of Gleeson and John's upped our profile by a million percent, likewise Langer, Nickau, McCurrie and Gee.
The term World Class is thrown about like wedding confetti, these days. When I've witnessed the likes of Langer, Meninga, Hanley, Robinson, Daley, Fittler, in the flesh, I shuddered.. The Aussie midweek teams were a joy to watch in those days, too.
Don't get me wrong, Lockyer, Slater, Smith et al are world class, but with the rugby of the last decades being a tad robotic, I can't bracket them together.
Terrible fella, me
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
