Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:11 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8661
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
I saw him at Alex Murphys testimonial

It may have been that. Either way I wasn't buying bullseye brown and woodbines at the time...more like dad buying me woodpecker cider and smiths salt n shake.
....I just remembered it was under floodlights and Bev scored to the right of the sticks attacking the fletcher end.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:26 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Posts: 2842
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
It may have been that. Either way I wasn't buying bullseye brown and woodbines at the time...more like dad buying me woodpecker cider and smiths salt n shake.
....I just remembered it was under floodlights and Bev scored to the right of the sticks attacking the fletcher end.



Warrington played a Salford side, and Brian Bevan only came on to the field in the second half to replace John Bevan who then switched sides to play for Salford.
It may have been under floodlights but they were not turned on as it was a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Brian did score at the Fletcher end.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:12 pm
matthew
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 600
Big discussion on this last year on Radio Warrington - feel free to listen on https://www.spreaker.com/show/matthew-moorcrofts-show

I think we went for something like

1. Hodgson
2. John Bevan
3. Bateman
4. Davies
5. Brian Bevan
6. Briers
7. Parry Gordon
8. Boyd
9. Monaghan
10. Morley
11. Sculthorpe
12. Roberts
13. Gregory (capt)

14. Grose
15.Bob Jackson
16. Bath
17. Harris
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:28 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8661
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Warrington played a Salford side, and Brian Bevan only came on to the field in the second half to replace John Bevan who then switched sides to play for Salford.
It may have been under floodlights but they were not turned on as it was a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Brian did score at the Fletcher end.

Arh well 2 out of 3 ain't bad.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:28 am
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Posts: 2842
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
Arh well 2 out of 3 ain't bad.

It's excellent by your standards
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:20 am
Dezzies_right_hook
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015
Posts: 697
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
It's excellent by your standards


:lol:
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:06 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005
Posts: 5434
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
matthew wrote:
Big discussion on this last year on Radio Warrington - feel free to listen on https://www.spreaker.com/show/matthew-moorcrofts-show

I think we went for something like

1. Hodgson
2. John Bevan
3. Bateman
4. Davies
5. Brian Bevan
6. Briers
7. Parry Gordon
8. Boyd
9. Monaghan
10. Morley
11. Sculthorpe
12. Roberts
13. Gregory (capt)

14. Grose
15.Bob Jackson
16. Bath
17. Harris


Grose. .... Brent Grose. .....you can't be serious. Of all the backs you could choose for a bench spot like whitehead , Johno, Hicks, and Ronnie Duane, are all a class above Grose.

I'd stick matt king in before Grose and king flicked the bird to fans. ... :shock:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:28 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010
Posts: 5640
Location: South Stand.....bored
Legends...
Bit of a creaky one, for me, as we've not had too many that's done any kind of longevity, from my time of watching, whilst holding down a great career. for me, you have to do a minimum of 5 or 6 seasons for qualification.
I'll have to take Parry Gordon and Mike Nicholas as a given, as I didn't see that much of their career.
Hesford,BevanJ, GregoryM are legends. Maybe Jacko, Kelly and Dessie , too.
The rest are "club greats", legends may be a term to high for some.
Briers. Frittered away the first 12 years of his career. What might have been
Davies and Bateman 2and 5 years, not long enough for me
Boyd and Morley. Similar, add their injury problems. Nah.
GregoryA. Only 2 years, and did the dirty on us
Johnson 3 years
Westwood, Forster and Cullen. Great clubmen, but were limited players for chunks of their careers.
I've missed off a few, too Mann, Tamati, Roberts (injury finished him), Duane (injury hampered him)
Sculthorpe was a mere babe when he left (with disciplinary problems) and Harris engineered a move for himself. Plus our financial situation didn't help at the time. Had things been different, they may have stayed. If my auntie had testicles, etc.

Sorry if I've upset some on here. Club greats is an appropriate title for many of these. Legends? Not for me.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:49 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012
Posts: 3212
Location: Stuck in 1982
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Legends...
Bit of a creaky one, for me, as we've not had too many that's done any kind of longevity, from my time of watching, whilst holding down a great career. for me, you have to do a minimum of 5 or 6 seasons for qualification.
I'll have to take Parry Gordon and Mike Nicholas as a given, as I didn't see that much of their career.
Hesford,BevanJ, GregoryM are legends. Maybe Jacko, Kelly and Dessie , too.
The rest are "club greats", legends may be a term to high for some.
Briers. Frittered away the first 12 years of his career. What might have been
Davies and Bateman 2and 5 years, not long enough for me
Boyd and Morley. Similar, add their injury problems. Nah.
GregoryA. Only 2 years, and did the dirty on us
Johnson 3 years
Westwood, Forster and Cullen. Great clubmen, but were limited players for chunks of their careers.
I've missed off a few, too Mann, Tamati, Roberts (injury finished him), Duane (injury hampered him)
Sculthorpe was a mere babe when he left (with disciplinary problems) and Harris engineered a move for himself. Plus our financial situation didn't help at the time. Had things been different, they may have stayed. If my auntie had testicles, etc.

Sorry if I've upset some on here. Club greats is an appropriate title for many of these. Legends? Not for me.


Fair comment, I don't think that anyone could be upset by your opinion and FWIW Club Greats/Club Legend whats the real difference if it relates to a club? Yes I read the qualification process in your post but you could surely arrive for a short stay one or two seasons and totally transform a team's fortunes.

It's not as if the thread title or subsequent posting has any reference to that really over used term World Class
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:33 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010
Posts: 5640
Location: South Stand.....bored
Uncle Rico wrote:
Fair comment, I don't think that anyone could be upset by your opinion and FWIW Club Greats/Club Legend whats the real difference if it relates to a club? Yes I read the qualification process in your post but you could surely arrive for a short stay one or two seasons and totally transform a team's fortunes.

It's not as if the thread title or subsequent posting has any reference to that really over used term World Class

I think there is a difference between a great and a legend, Rico.
Several that I've mentioned also fit into your transformation idea. The Peter Higham buys of Boyd, Tamati, GregoryA, Blake, Johnson gave us a massive fillip, especially after the Bowden 84/5 debacle.
The signing of Gleeson and John's upped our profile by a million percent, likewise Langer, Nickau, McCurrie and Gee.

The term World Class is thrown about like wedding confetti, these days. When I've witnessed the likes of Langer, Meninga, Hanley, Robinson, Daley, Fittler, in the flesh, I shuddered.. The Aussie midweek teams were a joy to watch in those days, too.
Don't get me wrong, Lockyer, Slater, Smith et al are world class, but with the rugby of the last decades being a tad robotic, I can't bracket them together.

Terrible fella, me
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM