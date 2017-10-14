Legends...

Bit of a creaky one, for me, as we've not had too many that's done any kind of longevity, from my time of watching, whilst holding down a great career. for me, you have to do a minimum of 5 or 6 seasons for qualification.

I'll have to take Parry Gordon and Mike Nicholas as a given, as I didn't see that much of their career.

Hesford,BevanJ, GregoryM are legends. Maybe Jacko, Kelly and Dessie , too.

The rest are "club greats", legends may be a term to high for some.

Briers. Frittered away the first 12 years of his career. What might have been

Davies and Bateman 2and 5 years, not long enough for me

Boyd and Morley. Similar, add their injury problems. Nah.

GregoryA. Only 2 years, and did the dirty on us

Johnson 3 years

Westwood, Forster and Cullen. Great clubmen, but were limited players for chunks of their careers.

I've missed off a few, too Mann, Tamati, Roberts (injury finished him), Duane (injury hampered him)

Sculthorpe was a mere babe when he left (with disciplinary problems) and Harris engineered a move for himself. Plus our financial situation didn't help at the time. Had things been different, they may have stayed. If my auntie had testicles, etc.



Sorry if I've upset some on here. Club greats is an appropriate title for many of these. Legends? Not for me.