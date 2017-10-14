WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:11 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
I saw him at Alex Murphys testimonial

It may have been that. Either way I wasn't buying bullseye brown and woodbines at the time...more like dad buying me woodpecker cider and smiths salt n shake.
....I just remembered it was under floodlights and Bev scored to the right of the sticks attacking the fletcher end.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:26 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
It may have been that. Either way I wasn't buying bullseye brown and woodbines at the time...more like dad buying me woodpecker cider and smiths salt n shake.
....I just remembered it was under floodlights and Bev scored to the right of the sticks attacking the fletcher end.



Warrington played a Salford side, and Brian Bevan only came on to the field in the second half to replace John Bevan who then switched sides to play for Salford.
It may have been under floodlights but they were not turned on as it was a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Brian did score at the Fletcher end.
