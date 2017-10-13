Builth Wells Wire wrote: 1. Davies

2. John Bevan

3. Bateman

4. Blake

5. Drummond

6. Murphy

7. Gregory

8. Boyd

9. Mann

10. Morley

11. Martyn

12. Roberts

13. Gregory



14. Monaghan

15. Westwood

16. Sculthorpe

17. Harris

Love that starting 13 BBW (only kidding) My only changes and I'd love to watch your team would be Hicks on the wing sorry Dessie, Gordon at scrum half and Tamati at nine. When I first joined the forum I had Gregory at 7 in a best ever Wire team thread but I'm not sure that this is the same thing.As for your bench happy with Monaghan but I'd have a spot for Bob Eccles and Mike Nicholas. I'm not sure about Westwood, sure he's a Wire legend but I'm not sure he's an impact player if that doesn't sound daft?