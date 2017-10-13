WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Re: Wire Legends
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:24 pm
The term 'legend' is too easily given away IMO.
A good player is NOT a legend.
A great player might be.
A great player that won titles and gave a life to the sport IS a legend both for the club(s) AND the sport. Briers. Hanley. Murphy. Sinfield. Peacock. etc.
A hard working/good player who gave absolutely everything for one club in a life of playing IS a legend for that club. Cullen. Jackson. Westwood. etc.
top flight since 1895
Re: Wire Legends
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:19 pm
Probably why the topic is headed "wire legends".
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:45 am
sir adrian morley wrote:
fb - johnno
w - johnny bev
c - cullen
c - jiffy
w - dessie
so - blake
sh - ken kelly
p - boyd
h - m monas
p - mozza
2nd r - mark roberts
2nd r - westwood
lf - mike greg

subs
langer
briers
woods
bob jacko

pay bloody good money to watch that team


Not a bad effort...SAM
Using your template..for me that I've seen...

Fb .Johnson
w .J Bevan
c .Bateman
c .Davis
w .Drummond
so .Blake
sh .Murphy
p .Boyd
h .Ashcroft
p .Chisnall
2nd .Martyn
2nd .Nicholas
lf .Gregory

subs

Langer
Woods
Morley
Eccles
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:06 am
Kevin Tamati?
Re: Wire Legends
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:14 am
What about Rowland Phillips? The man revoultionised our style of play and became the template for the SL era prop. Only joking, move away from the keyboard.

Duane Mann is a player who never seems to pop up on these threads. As tough as they come, hugely skilled, hard working - he was ahead of his time.
