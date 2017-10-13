The term 'legend' is too easily given away IMO.

A good player is NOT a legend.

A great player might be.

A great player that won titles and gave a life to the sport IS a legend both for the club(s) AND the sport. Briers. Hanley. Murphy. Sinfield. Peacock. etc.

A hard working/good player who gave absolutely everything for one club in a life of playing IS a legend for that club. Cullen. Jackson. Westwood. etc.