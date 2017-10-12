Snaggletooth wrote:

he picked up the rest of a mediocre team and turned them into league leaders

Dessie for his speed and vicious tackling, John Woods was outstanding at stand off. Boyd and Moz for the fact they put sheer fear into opponents without doing anything other than being there.Paul Cullen is there for me due the fact he has been through a lot with the club and always been 100% a Wire, not the best ability wise but a 100% player.JD is the best I have seen overall though,and bar a dodgy ref and points scored he would have single handedly put us on top of the pile.Other have come close but not gone above the above for me, having said that my old fella would have none of the above as he was a 50's supporter and we know what happened there