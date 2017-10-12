WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Legends

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Wire Legends

Post a reply
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:22 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 800
Dessie for his speed and vicious tackling, John Woods was outstanding at stand off. Boyd and Moz for the fact they put sheer fear into opponents without doing anything other than being there.

Paul Cullen is there for me due the fact he has been through a lot with the club and always been 100% a Wire, not the best ability wise but a 100% player.

JD is the best I have seen overall though, he picked up the rest of a mediocre team and turned them into league leaders and bar a dodgy ref and points scored he would have single handedly put us on top of the pile.

Other have come close but not gone above the above for me, having said that my old fella would have none of the above as he was a 50's supporter and we know what happened there :ROCKS:
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:18 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 821
Location: Sunny Southport
Snaggletooth wrote:
Dessie for his speed and vicious tackling, John Woods was outstanding at stand off. Boyd and Moz for the fact they put sheer fear into opponents without doing anything other than being there.

Paul Cullen is there for me due the fact he has been through a lot with the club and always been 100% a Wire, not the best ability wise but a 100% player.

JD is the best I have seen overall though, he picked up the rest of a mediocre team and turned them into league leaders and bar a dodgy ref and points scored he would have single handedly put us on top of the pile.

Other have come close but not gone above the above for me, having said that my old fella would have none of the above as he was a 50's supporter and we know what happened there :ROCKS:

Was going to put something similar about JD. I also agree on Cullen. I particularly used to enjoy his pre match interviews as a player, where he would emphasise the need for players to keep their discipline...
J Bevan was my first hero so has to be in the mix.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:46 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16383
Legendary status should be reserved for the few, but here it's a bit of a PR thing to identify the "best" in the different positions. It's a bit of fun and each position will create a bit of discussion. Prop will be interesting with Boyd and Morley probably in everyone's shortlist of 3.

Wing will be the two Bevans and ANother - Dessie or Hicks? That'll get the generations arguing.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, BramleyWire, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, Gazwire, Jimathay, Man Mountain, marshman777, moving on..., shinymcshine, Snaggletooth, The All New Chester Wire, WWRLFC78 and 389 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,7252,45776,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM