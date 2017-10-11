It all comes down to your personal interpretation of the criteria for a 'legend'.
There is no doubt that both Davies and Hodgson were fantastically talented players, and a joy to watch in a Wire shirt, but when we signed them they were already fantastically talented players.
For me a club 'legend' is more like a long standing clubman who gave their all and perhaps never quite got all the accolades they might have deserved, or someone we saw developing into a great, or someone talented who stayed here despite temptation to go elsewhere.
Of course this is just my personal thoughts, and it'll differ for each of us.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, Google Adsense [Bot], mikej, shinymcshine, thelinesman, WazzaWire and 164 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,662
|1,074
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|