shinymcshine wrote: As much as I liked Brett Hodgson he was only here for 3 yrs and less than 100 apps. To me I'd expect a bit more longevity from a 'legend' to even make the shortlist.

He's up there in the top three overseas players I've ever seen at this club. In reality he was more influential than both Boyd and Blake, the two others in my top three. He was just absolute quality.In my opinion we equaled Boyd when we signed Morley (maybe i'm being kind to Moz) and we surpassed Blake when we signed Davies. I didn't manage to see Derek Whitehead play but saw all full backs after him. and non were better than Hodgson.I wouldn't be bothered if Johnno was named at full back he was the next best....and quite rightly He's earned his Legend status as both player and coach.