Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:16 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member

people will see Davies as a legend.. mainly because for alot of people, he still remains the best player they have ever seen in a warrington shirt.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:02 pm
Free-scoring winger

morleys_deckchair wrote:
people will see Davies as a legend.. mainly because for alot of people, he still remains the best player they have ever seen in a Widnes shirt.


Amended to cast doubt on legend eligibility.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:40 pm
Cheeky half-back

shinymcshine wrote:
Amended to cast doubt on legend eligibility.

Unlikely he knew any better at the time!
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:45 pm
Cheeky half-back

Wires71 wrote:
Indeed, please forgive me :-)


Ok just a left for you Iro wasn't as lucky :lol:
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:51 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

shinymcshine wrote:
As much as I liked Brett Hodgson he was only here for 3 yrs and less than 100 apps. To me I'd expect a bit more longevity from a 'legend' to even make the shortlist.



He's up there in the top three overseas players I've ever seen at this club. In reality he was more influential than both Boyd and Blake, the two others in my top three. He was just absolute quality.

In my opinion we equaled Boyd when we signed Morley (maybe i'm being kind to Moz) and we surpassed Blake when we signed Davies. I didn't manage to see Derek Whitehead play but saw all full backs after him. and non were better than Hodgson.

I wouldn't be bothered if Johnno was named at full back he was the next best....and quite rightly He's earned his Legend status as both player and coach.
