Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:16 pm
morleys_deckchair
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8813
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
people will see Davies as a legend.. mainly because for alot of people, he still remains the best player they have ever seen in a warrington shirt.
Massive pessimist
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:02 pm
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1427
morleys_deckchair wrote:
people will see Davies as a legend.. mainly because for alot of people, he still remains the best player they have ever seen in a Widnes shirt.


Amended to cast doubt on legend eligibility.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:40 pm
Captain Hook
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 820
Location: Sunny Southport
shinymcshine wrote:
Amended to cast doubt on legend eligibility.

Unlikely he knew any better at the time!
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:45 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 689
Wires71 wrote:
Indeed, please forgive me :-)


Ok just a left for you Iro wasn't as lucky :lol:
