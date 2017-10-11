|
Wires71 wrote:
So many to choose from. Mike Greg, Boyd, Davies, Blake, Nicholas, Bevan, Parry Gordon, Ken Kelly, ...
Surely can't forget Dessie off that list!
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:22 pm
runningman29 wrote:
Surely can't forget Dessie off that list!
Indeed, please forgive me
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:25 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.
We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.
Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.
Yes very true. Mike Nic and Brian Bevan the exception to the 80-90s.
However I would have to bit my lip if someone votes for Ashton Sims over Harry Bath (for example)
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:41 pm
I liked Hesford, he was a great goal kicker, but legend? Obviously this is a matter of opinion, a bit like my sneaking regard for Glenn Knight...perhaps it's a hair thing?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:32 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.
We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.
Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.
And also why saints ended up with a statue of kieron cunningham, rather than anyone else of the greats that have played for them.
They have more younger fans that have seen his entire career and grown up with him, that are social media active.
Arguably, in 30 years people will look back and remember him as being one of their greats(having forgotten his coaching spell) but i'll bet as a relatively young man, he thinks its weird that there's a bronze statue of him somewhere*
*that looks like andy farrell.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:35 pm
Although effectively based on 1 year I would suggest Jiffy must be close to legend status.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:24 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
Although effectively based on 1 year I would suggest Jiffy must be close to legend status.
Ah, that magical 1993-94 season, where we ever so nearly won the league, and JD was the Man of Steel.
Then again, Graham Appo was amazing in 2003 for a season, but I doubt many would call for him to be a Wires Legend.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:32 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
Ah, that magical 1993-94 season, where we ever so nearly won the league, and JD was the Man of Steel.
Then again, Graham Appo was amazing in 2003 for a season, but I doubt many would call for him to be a Wires Legend.
Appo was every other game from about half way through the season.
|