Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:46 am
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1438
Location: Warrington
Wires71 wrote:
So many to choose from. Mike Greg, Boyd, Davies, Blake, Nicholas, Bevan, Parry Gordon, Ken Kelly, ...
Surely can't forget Dessie off that list!
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:22 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9126
runningman29 wrote:
Surely can't forget Dessie off that list!


Indeed, please forgive me :-)
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:25 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9126
shinymcshine wrote:
This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.

We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.

Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.


Yes very true. Mike Nic and Brian Bevan the exception to the 80-90s.

However I would have to bit my lip if someone votes for Ashton Sims over Harry Bath (for example)
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:41 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 816
Location: Sunny Southport
I liked Hesford, he was a great goal kicker, but legend? Obviously this is a matter of opinion, a bit like my sneaking regard for Glenn Knight...perhaps it's a hair thing?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:32 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35498
Location: "The cuss i will?"
shinymcshine wrote:
This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.

We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.

Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.



And also why saints ended up with a statue of kieron cunningham, rather than anyone else of the greats that have played for them.

They have more younger fans that have seen his entire career and grown up with him, that are social media active.

Arguably, in 30 years people will look back and remember him as being one of their greats(having forgotten his coaching spell) but i'll bet as a relatively young man, he thinks its weird that there's a bronze statue of him somewhere*


*that looks like andy farrell.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Wire Legends
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:35 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 816
Location: Sunny Southport
Although effectively based on 1 year I would suggest Jiffy must be close to legend status.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
