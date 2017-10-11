shinymcshine wrote: This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.



We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.



Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.

And also why saints ended up with a statue of kieron cunningham, rather than anyone else of the greats that have played for them.They have more younger fans that have seen his entire career and grown up with him, that are social media active.Arguably, in 30 years people will look back and remember him as being one of their greats(having forgotten his coaching spell) but i'll bet as a relatively young man, he thinks its weird that there's a bronze statue of him somewhere**that looks like andy farrell.