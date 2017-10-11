shinymcshine wrote:

This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.



We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.



Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.