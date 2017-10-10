|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 191
|
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 844
Location: Warrington
|
Do you need a Facebook account before you can vote?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2008 12:33 pm
Posts: 101
|
What do you mean no Brent Grose on the shortlist?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1424
|
As much as I liked Brett Hodgson he was only here for 3 yrs and less than 100 apps. To me I'd expect a bit more longevity from a 'legend' to even make the shortlist.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2834
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Steve Hesford was a legend.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:25 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 688
|
Whitehead in that list would get my vote! I was always a fan of lyons tho maybe nostalgia goggles lol
I wonder what has happened to him after playing he was part of saints and wigan youth set up progressed to England academy and was involved in the England schoolboys first ever win over the Australian team at home, next moved to head coach of academy and got their first ever win on Australian soil against the Australian schoolboys. Next assistant to noble and was part of the set up that saw us beat Australia for first time in a long time, that's a pretty decent CV for an assistant could he help us to our first ever.....
Will also be interesting to see if scully or harris are in for a vote!! And if relatively short term players like Nigel vagana or Davidson will get a wild card nomination??
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9122
|
So many to choose from. Mike Greg, Boyd, Davies, Blake, Nicholas, Bevan, Parry Gordon, Ken Kelly, ...
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:55 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3122
|
Wires71 wrote:
So many to choose from. Mike Greg, Boyd, Davies, Blake, Nicholas, Bevan, Parry Gordon, Ken Kelly, ...
All the modern greats there - no wonder it's never been your year.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1424
|
Wires71 wrote:
So many to choose from. Mike Greg, Boyd, Davies, Blake, Nicholas, Bevan, Parry Gordon, Ken Kelly, ...
This illustrates the sort of issues with these 'legends' polls - we perceive 'legends' based on a particular time fence from when we grew up watching the game, in the above list early 80s-90s.
We tend to exclude 'legends' we never saw play, or include them because of the opinion of others, then often deride those modern players because of more recent exposure or negativities that things were better/tougher in the past.
Hey, nobody is right or wrong, its just skewed opinion.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:13 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3122
|
shinymcshine wrote:
As much as I liked Brett Hodgson he was only here for 3 yrs and less than 100 apps. To me I'd expect a bit more longevity from a 'legend' to even make the shortlist.
What should that matter? Jamie Lyon was only at Saints for a couple of years, but with what he achieved and the games he won on his own or had a big influence on, I'm sure most Saints fans would consider him a legend.
Jon Wilkin on the other hand a lot would have the opposite opinion of and he's been there years - time/appearances don't make you a legend.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, easyWire, Fatbelly, Google Adsense [Bot], Johnkendal, karetaker, Kingston Rovers, latchfordbob, Mike Oxlong, morrisseyisawire, Paul2812, Purplehaze, Rugby, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Steve51, thelinesman, Thelonius and 450 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,316
|2,770
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|