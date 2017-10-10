Whitehead in that list would get my vote! I was always a fan of lyons tho maybe nostalgia goggles lol
I wonder what has happened to him after playing he was part of saints and wigan youth set up progressed to England academy and was involved in the England schoolboys first ever win over the Australian team at home, next moved to head coach of academy and got their first ever win on Australian soil against the Australian schoolboys. Next assistant to noble and was part of the set up that saw us beat Australia for first time in a long time, that's a pretty decent CV for an assistant could he help us to our first ever.....
Will also be interesting to see if scully or harris are in for a vote!! And if relatively short term players like Nigel vagana or Davidson will get a wild card nomination??
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.