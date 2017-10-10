WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - chester butler

Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:41 am
swifty62
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... es-at-rlwc

well done on making the welsh squad for RLWC
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: chester butler
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:51 am
swifty62 wrote:
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/50314/butler-to-represent-wales-at-rlwc

well done on making the welsh squad for RLWC

Great news for Chester, every so often a special time comes along and this will be one of them for him.

Very strong lad and I see him making an impact in the second row a year or so down the line if he gets a chance to play and develop.

