swifty62 wrote:
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/50314/butler-to-represent-wales-at-rlwc
well done on making the welsh squad for RLWC
Great news for Chester, every so often a special time comes along and this will be one of them for him.
Very strong lad and I see him making an impact in the second row a year or so down the line if he gets a chance to play and develop.
