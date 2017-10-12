|
agree on points one and two, per my previous post, but point 3 lets face it, a litigious solicitor is involved who will get his cut whatever happens despite nowinnofee candyfloss to lure them in.
despite my reservation on 3, I fully agree with your conclusion. F O Ralph.
Best outcome is that our unpaid lads get the money from the RFL but paid direct and the slime-icitor gets nothing.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:48 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
From the T&A article (http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15593763.rfl_chief_ralph_rimmer_confirms_bradford_bulls_relegation_to_league_one/
All the things you’ve seen can be multiplied by ten, in terms of the obstacles he’s managed to traverse. Andrew has shown his commitment and weathered a storm which I don’t think he was bargaining for
Makes you wonder how many of those obstacles were directly attributable to the laughable way the RFL dealt with the situation? Most of them from where I'm standing. And the others could have been alleviated by quicker and more decisive RFL action. At least RR is happy with the way AC has dealt with them.
"Good dog Bobo! Now we have wasted a year and exploited your already long suffering fans, here's a pat on the back."
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:10 pm
Well I think it was fairly obvious early doors that we remained in the Championship to benefit others. Complete stitch up and it has left a very sour taste in my mouth. Pretty much every Bulls supporter wanted a fresh start in the 3rd tier rather than this absolute car crash of a season that I suspect has done massive damage to what was left of our fan base.
I've not made many games this year and I haven't missed it all that much if I'm honest. Been wondering whether I should just remove myself from forums such as these and save myself getting wound up by it all.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:21 pm
I didn't go but from reading tweets and posts from people there. My thoughts:
I'm under the impression Ralph Rimmer has been extremely naive and hasn't expected a backlash from the fans. He's interpreted the anger as blaming the RFL for everything which shows his lack of understanding. We're angry as we dont feel the RFL have handled the various admins/liquidation well and could have been avoided.
Certain people seem to have seen/heard too much of Mick Gledhill recently and have been causing mischief on social media by taking certain segments they've seen on the twitter feed and whipping everyone up into a frenzy. Marwan Koukash saying bulls fans blaming RFL for liquidation (literally every single reply proved him wrong) a few others picking on the quote "We BELIEVE a form of licensing could return" and twitters gone into meltdown with various chairman been asked to explain. I also believe a form of licensing will be in place, not like in 08, but a hybrid of promotion/relegation + licensing. Doesn't mean the RFL have told me. Think fans have misinterpreted.
Anyway i think the chances of odsal or a new stadium across the road are starting to gain momentum. I know we've been here before but i feel a real urgency from Chalmers to get something sorted. There is an opportunity there as well. I won't believe it until I'm sat in it, but i think there is a real drive to sort something.
Bull Mania wrote:
Certain people seem to have seen/heard too much of Mick Gledhill recently and have been causing mischief on social media by taking certain segments they've seen on the twitter feed and whipping everyone up into a frenzy. Marwan Koukash saying bulls fans blaming RFL for liquidation (literally every single reply proved him wrong) a few others picking on the quote "We BELIEVE a form of licensing could return" and twitters gone into meltdown with various chairman been asked to explain. I also believe a form of licensing will be in place, not like in 08, but a hybrid of promotion/relegation + licensing. Doesn't mean the RFL have told me. Think fans have misinterpreted.
Whilst you are absolutely correct that fans have misinterpreted a lot of things (and that causes a lot of the arguments on social media), I don't think that's the case with Gledhill. He seems to take a look at things, form his own opinion on what might be happening by putting 2 and 2 together to make bloody 200, then comment on it like he's been told something and that he's "in the know". Unfortunately there are a lot of very naive people that see him refer to himself as a "broadcast journalist", see the fact he used to commentate for BCB and now does the other audio feed, and see him up at Odsal every now and again through the week so think he does have a line into the internal goings-on of the club. So they believe what he's saying. Other journalists like Ross Heppenstall & Aaron Bower who have more than just a passing interest in Bradford Bulls are more reserved and will only mention things if there's some degree of evidence. So people think that's the same with Gledhill. Unfortunately it's not, and that means he gets fans hopes up about something that hasn't come to pass, and IMO owes those fans who have hung off his every word an apology.
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well I think it was fairly obvious early doors that we remained in the Championship to benefit others. Complete stitch up and it has left a very sour taste in my mouth. Pretty much every Bulls supporter wanted a fresh start in the 3rd tier rather than this absolute car crash of a season that I suspect has done massive damage to what was left of our fan base.
I've not made many games this year and I haven't missed it all that much if I'm honest. Been wondering whether I should just remove myself from forums such as these and save myself getting wound up by it all.
My thoughts too
HamsterChops wrote:
Whilst you are absolutely correct that fans have misinterpreted a lot of things (and that causes a lot of the arguments on social media), I don't think that's the case with Gledhill. He seems to take a look at things, form his own opinion on what might be happening by putting 2 and 2 together to make bloody 200, then comment on it like he's been told something and that he's "in the know". Unfortunately there are a lot of very naive people that see him refer to himself as a "broadcast journalist", see the fact he used to commentate for BCB and now does the other audio feed, and see him up at Odsal every now and again through the week so think he does have a line into the internal goings-on of the club. So they believe what he's saying. Other journalists like Ross Heppenstall & Aaron Bower who have more than just a passing interest in Bradford Bulls are more reserved and will only mention things if there's some degree of evidence. So people think that's the same with Gledhill. Unfortunately it's not, and that means he gets fans hopes up about something that hasn't come to pass, and IMO owes those fans who have hung off his every word an apology.
You're being unfair on Mick, he is part of a double act with Duffy and one similar to him being Orville to Duffy's Keith Harris.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:53 am
Duckman wrote:
Rimmer surely can't be there to announce a league restructure.
My guess is he'll say its as you were for this season regarding the 2018 league structure - with us firmly in League 1, apart from maybe 1 or 2 of the smaller league 1 clubs merging/disappearing.
Other than that he'll be there just to reassure us ahead the 2019 restructure and to answer questions about the last off season debacle. (Which he wont actually answer properly.)
Sounds like I was about right, if I underestimated he's naivety about our collective take on the situation and our memory of events being better than his. Glad the people there took him to task.
One positive from last night. We are in league 1, so everyone spouting insider knowledge about us not being relegated can keep quiet and take off the tin foil hats, or stop making mischief. Now we can just focus on getting a squad together to get out of league 1 at the first attempt. Also positive that it will be a straightforward home and away fixture list with maybe 15 home games and no stupid summer bash!
Blotto wrote:
You're being unfair on Mick, he is part of a double act with Duffy and one similar to him being Orville to Duffy's Keith Harris.
