Bull Mania wrote: Certain people seem to have seen/heard too much of Mick Gledhill recently and have been causing mischief on social media by taking certain segments they've seen on the twitter feed and whipping everyone up into a frenzy. Marwan Koukash saying bulls fans blaming RFL for liquidation (literally every single reply proved him wrong) a few others picking on the quote "We BELIEVE a form of licensing could return" and twitters gone into meltdown with various chairman been asked to explain. I also believe a form of licensing will be in place, not like in 08, but a hybrid of promotion/relegation + licensing. Doesn't mean the RFL have told me. Think fans have misinterpreted.

Whilst you are absolutely correct that fans have misinterpreted a lot of things (and that causes a lot of the arguments on social media), I don't think that's the case with Gledhill. He seems to take a look at things, form his own opinion on what might be happening by putting 2 and 2 together to make bloody 200, then comment on it like he's been told something and that he's "in the know". Unfortunately there are a lot of very naive people that see him refer to himself as a "broadcast journalist", see the fact he used to commentate for BCB and now does the other audio feed, and see him up at Odsal every now and again through the week so think he does have a line into the internal goings-on of the club. So they believe what he's saying. Other journalists like Ross Heppenstall & Aaron Bower who have more than just a passing interest in Bradford Bulls are more reserved and will only mention things if there's some degree of evidence. So people think that's the same with Gledhill. Unfortunately it's not, and that means he gets fans hopes up about something that hasn't come to pass, and IMO owes those fans who have hung off his every word an apology.