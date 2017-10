All the things you’ve seen can be multiplied by ten, in terms of the obstacles he’s managed to traverse. Andrew has shown his commitment and weathered a storm which I don’t think he was bargaining for

From the T&A article ( http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15593763.rfl_chief_ralph_rimmer_confirms_bradford_bulls_relegation_to_league_one/ Makes you wonder how many of those obstacles were directly attributable to the laughable way the RFL dealt with the situation? Most of them from where I'm standing. And the others could have been alleviated by quicker and more decisive RFL action. At least RR is happy with the way AC has dealt with them."Good dog Bobo! Now we have wasted a year and exploited your already long suffering fans, here's a pat on the back."