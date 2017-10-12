WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:20 pm
agree on points one and two, per my previous post, but point 3 lets face it, a litigious solicitor is involved who will get his cut whatever happens despite nowinnofee candyfloss to lure them in.

despite my reservation on 3, I fully agree with your conclusion. F O Ralph.

Best outcome is that our unpaid lads get the money from the RFL but paid direct and the slime-icitor gets nothing.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:48 pm
From the T&A article (http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15593763.rfl_chief_ralph_rimmer_confirms_bradford_bulls_relegation_to_league_one/

All the things you’ve seen can be multiplied by ten, in terms of the obstacles he’s managed to traverse. Andrew has shown his commitment and weathered a storm which I don’t think he was bargaining for


Makes you wonder how many of those obstacles were directly attributable to the laughable way the RFL dealt with the situation? Most of them from where I'm standing. And the others could have been alleviated by quicker and more decisive RFL action. At least RR is happy with the way AC has dealt with them.

"Good dog Bobo! Now we have wasted a year and exploited your already long suffering fans, here's a pat on the back."
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, beefy1, BradfordLadB, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, dddooommm, Fr13daY, Highlander, Jabebby, jammle, josefw, le penguin, martinwildbull, Mobull, NZ Bull, redeverready, scorchingdick, Smack him Jimmy, Surely not, tackler thommo, thefaxfanman, woolly07 and 337 guests

