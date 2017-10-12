WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:19 pm
Sorry I went quiet. It seemed to kick off when he didn't answer my first question.

Basically fair play to him coming and taking the stick but for me couldn't answer any of the questions put to him.

Why the 12pm deduction... rule book.
Why not L1... unfair on other clubs
What rent do we pay... some but wouldn't say
Why punish new club... because others pay their way and cannot seem to favour one (this was my favourite as he contradicted himself and made so many u turns I thought I was watch Teresa May!!!).
Why punish new club as old did wrong... owners knew what they were getting into plus rule book (10000 pages apparently saying what happens if clubs financially falter but again nothing on new clubs)
RFL board are very professionally and sorry if you don't agree.

He did end up getting a bit snappy but not many happy campers in there today.

Felt for Leon at the end. Looked like a guy that's been through a lot. He seemed to be close to tears throughout and made good points about failure of club starting with club letting go of all talent back in mid 2000's.

Also thanks AC personally for supporting him throughout all his difficulties both financially and emotionally. Said club could have been tough but have helped him through this.

AC and Duffy both ended by saying Leigh Beattie had massive influence on Ethan staying. Spent entire afternoon with him after Leigh went down and then all seemed to move quite quickly.

Again sorry went quiet but got heated very quickly!!!
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:27 pm
Ta for update.
If AC supported Leon I respect the guy for that.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:29 pm
Followed it on the T&A blog where it said Rimmer claimed that the RFL were a very professional organisation actually, "cue hysterical laughter in the audience".

Credit to him for going but I suspect he didn't quite know what he was letting himself in for
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:31 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Ta for update.
If AC supported Leon I respect the guy for that.


I know we all may not always agree on matters with club direction and actions but fair play to AC for that. The way Leon embraced him at end I'd suggest he's grateful.

No probs on update. Sure there were other things I've missed but tried to cover the main points.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:33 pm
amberavenger wrote:
Followed it on the T&A blog where it said Rimmer claimed that the RFL were a very professional organisation actually, "cue hysterical laughter in the audience".

Credit to him for going but I suspect he didn't quite know what he was letting himself in for


The room erupted with laughter when he said that... talk about self importance and pats on back!!!
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:45 pm
No real groundbreaking announcements then. Did the RAB tinted brigade slash Rimmer's tyres?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:47 pm
Thanks BEIML for the updates.

Rimmer is totally disingenuous. There is nothing in the rule book saying that a new applicant has to be deducted 12 points to gain membership of the RFL. That applies to existing members that have an insolvency event or whatever the terminology is. the rule is that the RFL can put such conditions on membership as they want. Which implies CHOICE. Sorry about the shouting. Blaming the rules is the first defence of a jobsworth.

Is there any explanation as to why it would be unfair on other clubs that we end up in C1?

Any explanation of the shenanigans around the rejected offers leading to liquidation one day and the RFL hanging out a healthy looking carrot riddled inside with tape worm as bait for their "friends" the next?

Any answer from gerbilchops on why Cha added that rumour-creating qualification to his statement that we are in C1 next year? Has Cha been following Mick on witter and had his brains melted like chinchillachops?
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:49 pm
Dampnation, missed one there. BEAVERchops.
