Sorry I went quiet. It seemed to kick off when he didn't answer my first question.



Basically fair play to him coming and taking the stick but for me couldn't answer any of the questions put to him.



Why the 12pm deduction... rule book.

Why not L1... unfair on other clubs

What rent do we pay... some but wouldn't say

Why punish new club... because others pay their way and cannot seem to favour one (this was my favourite as he contradicted himself and made so many u turns I thought I was watch Teresa May!!!).

Why punish new club as old did wrong... owners knew what they were getting into plus rule book (10000 pages apparently saying what happens if clubs financially falter but again nothing on new clubs)

RFL board are very professionally and sorry if you don't agree.



He did end up getting a bit snappy but not many happy campers in there today.



Felt for Leon at the end. Looked like a guy that's been through a lot. He seemed to be close to tears throughout and made good points about failure of club starting with club letting go of all talent back in mid 2000's.



Also thanks AC personally for supporting him throughout all his difficulties both financially and emotionally. Said club could have been tough but have helped him through this.



AC and Duffy both ended by saying Leigh Beattie had massive influence on Ethan staying. Spent entire afternoon with him after Leigh went down and then all seemed to move quite quickly.



Again sorry went quiet but got heated very quickly!!!